Politics
Wike lifts two months curfew in Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday lifted the curfew imposed on the state over insecurity.
Wike, who announced the lifting of the curfew in a broadcast to the people of the state, said the directive would take effect from Wednesday.
The governor imposed the curfew on April 28 in response to attacks on security agents and formations by criminals in the state.
He said the state government acknowledges the negative impact of the curfew on business and the social-economic well-being of the state and its residents.
He added that the decision to lift the curfew followed the measurable improvements in the security situation in Rivers and other neighbouring states.
Wike said: “We have decided to lift the existing curfew on the entire state from tomorrow 7th July 2021.”
The governor thanked the people of the state for their understanding and cooperation during the duration of the curfew and urged them to remain security conscious and report any suspicious situation to the security agencies for action.
