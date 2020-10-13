Wike makes U-turn, aligns with #ENDSARS protesters’ demands

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, made a dramatic U-turn from his earlier position on the ongoing #ENDSARS protest and joined the protesters on Tuesday.

The protesters laid siege at the state’s Government House, Port Harcourt, for more than three hours and demanded the governor to address them on the struggle for better policing in the country.

Wike, who banned #ENDSARS protests in the state on Monday night, later joined the group and called for the total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “I never supported us to be here. I took an oath to protect the lives and property of people of the state. The blood of Rivers of people matters to me.

“Rivers State has suffered in the hands of SARS. When we raised the alarm on SARS activities, they did not give attention but it has now happened in other places.

“No governor in this country can say they have challenged SARS the way we have done. When there was so much kidnapping in this state, I raised an alarm to the Federal Government.

“I am the only governor that has come out to start end SARS protest. No other state. We have lost so many people in this state to SARS. No state supported us. SARS has killed our people a lot.”

