Wike, Makinde, 3 others in attendance as PDP begins governorship campaign in Abia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday flagged off its campaign for the 2023 general elections in Abia State with the five aggrieved governors in the party in attendance.

The quintet of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) have boycotted the PDP preparations for next year’s presidential election to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

In his address at the event, Ikpeazu urged the people of the state to vote for PDP the governorship candidate in the state, Prof. Eleazar Ikonne.

He expressed confidence that party candidates would emerge victorious in the elections because of their character and the achievements of the state government under his watch.

The governor said: ”We are sure and confident that all our candidates in PDP will win their elections clearly and squarely.

“In the past seven years, we have laid a solid foundation for the takeoff of a great Abia.

“For the first time, we are going to bequeath a 30-year plan, a master plan for Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia, as well as an industrial plan to the incoming administration.

“We are bequeathing roads that will last for at least 30 years and have a list of things that we have done in all facets of human endeavour which the incoming administration will build on.”

In an address, Ortom urged the people of Abia to remain resolute in their support for the party.

Ortom said the party was ready to take Nigeria out of its present challenges.

