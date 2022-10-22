Wike, Makinde, three others absent again as PDP takes campaign rally to Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally took place in Edo State on Saturday with several chieftains of the party in attendance.

Those at the campaign rally held in Benin City were the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who returned to the country from a short trip to Europe on Friday night, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal.

Also at the forum were the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, acting Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), among others.

However, the quintet of governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Emeka Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) were conspicuously absent at the rally.

The governors who had been pushing for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, were also absent at the flag-off of the party’s campaign rally held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, earlier this month.

Wike and his supporters pulled out of the PDP presidential campaign council last month to protest Ayu’s reluctance to relinquish the position.

