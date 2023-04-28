Politics
Wike, Makinde visit Tinubu, urge support for president-elect
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, urged Nigerians to support the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his bid to reposition the country for development.
Wike made the call when he visited Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja.
The governor was accompanied on the trip by his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.
He insisted that Tinubu has what it takes to lift Nigeria from its present challenges.
Wike said: “Elections have come and gone, the winner has emerged and, therefore, it is necessary for all Nigerians to rally around to give him (Tinubu) the necessary support for the interest of Nigeria.
“People can’t wait till May 29 to see that the president is inaugurated and from there kicks the ground rolling to make sure that Nigerians get what they expect.
“I am confident he (Tinubu) has what it takes to turn Nigeria around. I have that confidence.”
READ ALSO: Wike gives reasons for supporting Tinubu, Obi
Makinde equally pledged his full support for the former Lagos State governor.
“I came here to pay homage to the president-elect and let him know that elections are over. This is governance and we will do our best to give him support for the good governance of Nigeria,” he stated.
Wike, Makinde, and three other governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stayed away from the party’s preparations for the February 25 presidential election to press home their demand for the removal of the erstwhile national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.
Other members of the G5 group are Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
Tinubu will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s new leader on May 29.
