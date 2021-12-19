Politics
Wike narrates how he edged Amaechi out of Rivers politics
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday revealed how he edged a former Governor of the state and the current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from the state’s politics.
Wike made this assertion in a statement on Saturday when he and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by PAMO University of Medical Sciences, PUMS, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
He noted that the former governor, under whose government he served as Chief of Staff, did everything he could to truncate his political career, but failed.
He said, “Midway into his first tenure, I got the signal early enough that I have become a foe and pencilled down to be politically brought down, extinguished, or terminated.”
Read also: Gov Wike ‘very sure’ President Buhari will not sign Electoral Amendment Bill into law
Wike explained that although his predecessor had reluctantly included his name among those he nominated to former President Goodluck Jonathan to be appointed as a minister, he was never his first or preferred choice.
“He, therefore, worked twice as hard behind the scene to truncate my confirmation by the Nigerian Senate but failed because God said otherwise.
“Moving forward and when he noticed my ambition to succeed him as the governor of Rivers State, he immediately drew the battle line and vowed that I could only succeed him over his dead body.
“Our contest was as intense and jugular as typical political enemies. Ultimately, I won and prevailed over him. But, he acted the coward by refusing to commit the suicide he had promised if I became the governor of Rivers State. Thank God he chickened out and did not die.”
