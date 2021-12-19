Wike narrates how he edged Amaechi out of Rivers politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday revealed how he edged a former Governor of the state and the current Min­ister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from the state’s politics.

Wike made this assertion in a statement on Saturday when he and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abu­bakar, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by PAMO University of Medical Sciences, PUMS, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He noted that the former governor, under whose gov­ernment he served as Chief of Staff, did everything he could to truncate his politi­cal career, but failed.

He said, “Midway into his first tenure, I got the sig­nal early enough that I have become a foe and pen­cilled down to be politically brought down, extinguished, or terminated.”

Read also: Gov Wike ‘very sure’ President Buhari will not sign Electoral Amendment Bill into law

Wike explained that al­though his predecessor had reluctantly included his name among those he nom­inated to former President Goodluck Jonathan to be ap­pointed as a minister, he was never his first or preferred choice.

“He, therefore, worked twice as hard behind the scene to truncate my con­firmation by the Nigerian Senate but failed because God said otherwise.

“Moving forward and when he noticed my ambi­tion to succeed him as the governor of Rivers State, he immediately drew the battle line and vowed that I could only succeed him over his dead body.

“Our contest was as in­tense and jugular as typical political enemies. Ultimate­ly, I won and prevailed over him. But, he acted the cow­ard by refusing to commit the suicide he had promised if I became the governor of Rivers State. Thank God he chickened out and did not die.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now