Wike offers employment, N50m to physically-challenged man

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday offered automatic employment at the state university to a physically challenged man, Dr. James Daniel, who bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree at the institution.

The governor, who announced the appointment at the 33rd convocation of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt, also announced a N50 million reward for the man.

He said the honour was recognition of Daniel’s academic excellence and for being a source of inspiration to persons living with disabilities.

Wike directed the Governing Councils and management of state universities to sanitise their internal academic systems by stopping every inappropriate policy, practice or procedure that compromise the academic standards required of tertiary institutions.

He also cautioned the state-owned universities to stop the indiscriminate conferment of doctoral degrees on all manner of people.

The governor said: “First of all, the programmes that you offer must equip the students with relevant skills, entrepreneurial or otherwise, so that on graduation they can start their own businesses and professional practice and become creators of jobs from the beginning; and not jobless seekers for elusive jobs.”

