Politics
Wike orders arrest of Rep member gunning for his job
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the police command in the state to arrest Farah Dagogo, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Bonny-Degema Federal Constituency, wanted for allegedly recruiting cultists to attack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
But Dagogo, a governorship aspirant in the state has denied the allegations. He claimed Wike’s order was a ploy to disrupt his governorship ambition.
It was learned that some party members had protested the alleged exclusion of some persons at the state secretariat on Aba Expressway, after PDP national secretariat officials had arrived in Port Harcourt to commence the vetting of Senate candidates.
During the protest, a team of police officers reportedly arrived on the site, fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd, and arrested a few people.
Wike authorized the state police command to arrest Dagogo in a statement issued by his media adviser, Kelvin Ebiri.
The statement read, “The governor has hereby directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Farah Dagogo for hiring cultists who stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.
“The police must as a matter of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he is, and must be made to face prosecution.
“Already, some of the hoodlums hired by Farah Dagogo have been arrested and will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”
Read also: Nigeria will shake the day Southern politicians make 2023 declaration – Wike
Wike and the Rivers State Police Command, on the other hand, were chastised by Dagogo for branding him a cultist and proclaiming him wanted.
In a statement, Dagogo’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Lawal, urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to advise Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, to disregard Wike’s directive.
The move against Dagogo, according to Lawal, was made to halt his governorship ambitions on the PDP platform.
“Farah Dagogo is not a cultist and did not hire, send or procure anyone to disrupt the screening exercise.
“Farah Dagogo was never at the party secretariat where the screening process took place. He is a governorship aspirant and not national or state assembly aspirant,” Lawal noted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...