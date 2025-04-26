Wike orders crackdown on illegal hospitals in FCT

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered a total clampdown on unregistered hospitals and quack medical personnel operating in the city.

The minister, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, gave the directive while reacting to the death of a pregnant woman at a private health facility in Durumi, Abuja.

The 35-year-old victim identified as Chekwube Chinagorom was brought to the Asokoro District Hospital dead.

The woman died following a Caesarean section at an unregistered private facility operating in Durumi, Abuja,

Wike warned that anyone found operating an illegal facility or working in an unregistered health facility would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement read: “It is unfortunate that despite the free registration of pregnant women into the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), most pregnant women were still not taking advantage of the scheme.

“In the FCT, vulnerable persons, including pregnant women, enjoy free enrollment into the FHIS.

“This allows them free access to all services covered in the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services, through the Primary Health Care centres.

“Also, in alignment with the Federal Government’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and the Wike-led FCTA’s zero tolerance for maternal mortality, several hospitals in the FCT, including Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Abaji, and Kuje General Hospitals, have been designated as Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care centers.

“These facilities also offer cesarean sections free of charge.”

