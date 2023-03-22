Wike orders demolition of AIT building in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate demolition of the building occupied by Daar Communications, owners of AIT/Raypower television and radio stations in the Ozuoba area of Port Harcourt within the next 48 hours.

The governor gave the media outfit the quit notice in a circular issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary in State Ministry of Works, Ebere Dennis Emenike.

The circular was addressed to the management of Daar Communications.

The government insisted that the building housing the organisation was one of the structures marked for demolition in GRA Phase 5 in the state capital.

The circular read: “Following the imminent commencement of GRA Phase 5 project, the structures impacting on the Right Of Way have been earmarked for demolition, including your own.

“Consequently, you are by this notice requested to remove structures within 48 hours to allow for speedy progress of work.”

In its reaction, the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), appealed to the government to stop the planned demolition of the structure.

In a statement jointly signed by the Council Chairman, Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary, Ike Wigodo, NUJ noted that the land in question has been subject of dispute between the Rivers State government and Daar Communication Plc for sometimes now.

The NUJ appealed to the government to review its position on the land dispute and stop the planned demolish of the property.

The statement read: “We appeal to the Rivers State Government to review the quit notice given to Daar Communications Plc, owners of AIT and Raypower Radio Station.

“The Press and the Rivers State Government have come a long way as partners in progress. We believe that proper negotiation and peaceful resolution of the land dispute will serve the Government and people of Rivers State better.

“Whatever the merit of the quit notice by the Rivers State Government to Daar Communications Plc, we would not want the world to see the press in a fight with the Rivers State Government in view of our long standing mutual relationship.

“NUJ will not be happy to see a Media House in Rivers State being demolished over a land dispute that can be resolved peacefully and amicably.”

However, observers believed that beyond the land dispute, the media outfit ran into trouble following the alliance between the owner of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

