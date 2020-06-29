Wike orders Rivers Govt House staff to go for COVID-19 test

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, directed all staff of the state’s Government House to go for compulsory COVID-19 test.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, who disclosed this in a statement, said the governor gave the directive when the BUA Foundation presented three ambulances to support the state government’s fight against the pandemic.

Wike said the state government would carry out more tests in order to reveal more cases in the state.

He said: “The more we test, the more the numbers will increase and we are willing to continue to test. Let our people know that this is not the kind of sickness to be ashamed of, nobody knows who you have shaken hands with.

READ ALSO: Wike orders lockdown of Bonny, Onne over spike in COVID-19 cases

“I’m sure in Rivers State, we have lost not less than 38 lives on the record. Nobody will be happy that each day you wake up, you hear that somebody, probably a breadwinner of the family, is no longer there because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“In fact, I have given a directive that all staff of government House must go for testing. Nobody knows who is a carrier and we must save everybody as much as we can.”

Rivers currently has 982 confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Monday evening.

Join the conversation

Opinions