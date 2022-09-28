Politics
Wike, Ortom, Makinde, missing as PDP Inaugurates presidential campaign council
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated its 600-member Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections on Wednesday in Abuja with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, conspicuously missing from the event.
Also missing from the forum were the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.
Makinde and other members of the PDP loyal to Wike had last week announced their withdrawal from the campaign council over the party’s decision to retain Iyorchia Ayu as its national chairman.
Present at the inauguration was the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other chieftains of the party.
The Chairman of the council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, who declared the party’s presidential campaign open, charged members to take the campaign to their wards and units.
READ ALSO: Atiku blasts APC for failing to maintain Nigeria’s unity
He said: “We are campaigning to win. We must all work. No sitting in Abuja. Everybody will have to go back to carry the message home and make sure you win election for your unit, your ward, your constituency, not by sitting in Abuja. PDP is not an Abuja party.”
In his address, Abubakar berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for its poor performance in the last seven years.
He said: “The economy is in shambles, growth stagnated, the educational system is comatose and the people face massive existential challenges daily.
“But all hope is not lost. We have a plan to address these issues and to arrest the drift of our nation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...