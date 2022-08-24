Wike over-rating himself, will soon become ‘political dustbin’ —Ex-Gov Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has slammed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over what he described as unnecessary arrogance ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Lamido, who featured in a Channels TV interview on Tuesday night, said Wike has no monopoly of control over Rivers State.

According to him, the Rivers State helmsman had only one vote and cannot tell the people of the state who to vote for, adding that Wike would soon become a “political dustbin”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was thrown into division following the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate to the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with a faction backing Governor Wike as the right candidate for the position and demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party‘s chairman, over his alleged role in the process.

Speaking on the development in the interview, Lamido said Wike didn’t have the right to decide for the party.

He added that the PDP was too important to be diminished by the Rivers State governor.

He said: “If there is any offence whatsoever, it’s the convention, not Atiku, that offended Wike. People are talking about reconciliation. With who? How? I don’t seem to get it. The party should move with its normal campaign and activities. People bragging should be removed. It’s the office, not the personality, that’s speaking.

“Wike is an individual and has one vote. Rivers people are PDP. Wike has the right to say or do whatever he likes. He wants to behave like the emperor. Rivers people are going to vote PDP in 2023.

“He can give order in his state, not in PDP. It appears people of Rivers State have been enslaved by him. There were 13 aspirants in PDP Rivers. It was Wike who imposed the candidate. He was bombastic. He will soon become political dustbin.”

