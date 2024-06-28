Wike, Ozekhome, Sani in heated debate over Nigeria’s democratic progress

In a lively exchange at the “25 Years of Unbroken Democracy” lecture and award event in Abuja on Thursday, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, disagreed with rights activist Mike Ozekhome and Senator Shehu Sani over Nigeria’s democratic progress and current realities.

Ozekhome, the guest lecturer, criticized the country’s democratic system, stating: “Of course, we have a civilian government, but I am not too sure that it is democracy in the true sense of the word. Democracy means the people elect or select their leaders; the votes are counted and are allowed to count. It is when these happen that you can say the people have elected or selected their leaders. The people become the dog, and those elected become the tail. The tail cannot wag the dog.”

He also painted a grim picture of the current state of Nigeria.

Ozekhome said: “Nigerians are suffering. Nobody should deceive the president. There is mass poverty, degradation, and anger in the land. Don’t let your minders tell you otherwise. Disguise yourself one night, go out, and see the anger and hunger in the land. People are angry because fuel jumped from N192 per litre to between N650 and N800. Small-scale industries, usually the hub of a country, are virtually dead. Who can buy fuel to power a small generator to do barbing?”

Read also: Lookman wins back-to-back player of the season award

The senior lawyer emphasized the need for empathy and practical solutions, urging the government to: “Block all loopholes, and cut the large size of government, which is too large and wasteful. We must do away with long convoys. Our convoys are too long. There is a way to empathise with people. We shouldn’t go about buying more aircraft and more vehicles in a country already bleeding economically.”

In response, Wike tackled Ozekhome, arguing that it was wrong to suggest that no progress had been made, especially after Ozekhome admitted that Abuja under the President Tinubu administration had worn a new look.

“The lecturer, Professor Ozekhome, my friend, has made some points, but it will be wrong to sit here without correcting some impressions. First of all, we are talking about 25 years of democracy; we know we have challenges. I expected the lecturer to say, ‘Yes, we have made some progress.’ But throughout his lecture, not one progress was mentioned. It was just criticism, criticism, and criticism. Are you telling me that for 25 years, we have not made any progress? If we have, then we can say yes, we have made this progress, but there is still room for us to move forward.”

Wike pointed out that his work as the FCT minister, supported by an award from the event organisers, should reflect positively on the president who appointed him and buoy hopes that this progress would be replicated in other sectors.

“Mr. President knows there is a problem; that is why he launched the Renewed Hope Agenda because he knows we have lost hope, but he must work hard to bring back hope for Nigerians. It is not like Mr. President just sits down, and people deceive him. Who does not know that Nigerians are suffering? That is no longer a story, and we should know the difference between theory and practice.”

Addressing Senator Shehu Sani, a discussant at the lecture, Wike said: “The mere fact that you people were activists does not mean you will do well. Activists have always failed. When you were in the Senate, how did we perform as senators?”

Facing Ozekhome, Wike added: “About rigging elections, as an activist, how many times have you rejected briefs? You have always defended those who have rigged the elections.”

The debate showcased the contrasting views on Nigeria’s democratic progress and the need for constructive dialogue to address the country’s challenges.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now