Wike paranoid, gave us agenda to destroy Amaechi politically —Govt Panel member | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Wike paranoid, gave us agenda to destroy Amaechi politically —Govt Panel member
The Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof. Henry Ugboma, who was a member of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s transition committee, has accused the governor of setting an agenda to discredit his predecessor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
Speaking on Arise TV programme on Monday, Ugboma said tarnishing Amaechi’s image was Wike’s number one agenda even before his inauguration as governor of the state.
Ugboma said, “I can rightly tell you that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has this paranoid issue against the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. I noticed this as a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and that was one of the reasons I left the party.
“I was a member of the transition committee set up by Wike immediately after the election to marshal out and put together things that will destroy the honourable Minister of Transportation and Governor Wike immediately set us to task, that we must derive, contrived things that will mess up Amaechi and destroy him politically, and make sure that he doesn’t take up any political position in the country.
“They came up with plans to destroy one after another, all the laudable projects that Amaechi did. All were set up, accusing him that he stole so much money from even the institutions that he dealt with, but all were lies.”
He narrated how Wike had planned to ridicule Amaechi publicly, to deny him the chance of serving in President Buhari’s cabinet, including the judicial panel of inquiry established to indict him using cooked up reports.
Read also: Only PDP can decide my successor —Gov Wike
“A panel of inquiry was set up and the reports that we brought out from the transition committee was sent to the Justice Omereji panel. Remember, this Omereji later turned out to be the man who stopped the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State from being on the ballot in 2019,” he added.
Also, Senator Andrew Uchendu, representing Rivers East Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), wondered why Wike made it his primary responsibility to continuously attempt to tarnish Amaechi’s image instead of building on and sustaining the laudable projects Amaechi built for the state.
Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, dismissed Ugboma’s statement, saying, “Did Amaechi hand over to Wike? He did not hand over to the man. This was the same man that said he would see where Wike would get money to pay salaries.
“The Judicial panel indicted him. He went to High Court, he lost. He went to Appeal Court, he lost. The matter is at the Supreme Court now.
“He did not hand over. Governor Wike had to start from scratch. Amaechi left behind three months unpaid salaries, five months pension arrears. So, there is nothing like Wike wanted to discredit the former governor.
“The man who took over reigns of governance had to look for a way to start governance and he needed to get information through the judicial process because not even one line of paper was given to him. It was the only state in the country where there was no hand-over in 2015.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Latest Tech News
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...