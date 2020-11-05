Wike politicising his fight against IPOB –Biafra group

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been berated by the Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) for attributing the ongoing crisis in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

The group in a statement signed on Wednesday by its National Leader, Prince Chimezie Richard, who addressed reporters in Port Harcourt, refuted claims made by Wike that the hoodlums who attacked the Police station and the army were members of IPOB.

Reacting further in the statement, the BNYL advised Wike to intervene before the situation gets out of hand and also warned that what was happening in Oyigbo could lead to rebellion against the military elsewhere and the country will be thrown into crisis.

“We know the politics of Rivers State, we know why Wike is politicising his fight against IPOB, if not why is he involving Amaechi, because the former Governor did not publicly deny his Igbo heritage like Wike has done,” the group said.

The group accused Wike of referring to the Igbos when he called IPOB strange elements in Rivers State, adding that the Rivers people are actively involved in the Biafran movement.

BNYL dismissed claims that the Biafran struggle was aimed at annexing territories, saying, “That is the way he [Wike] understands it, even though he knows the truth but for political reasons he is covering up.

“He [Wike] is an Igbo man but he has to appear against the Igbo to please many in Rivers State.

“He cannot say that some group of which he is referring to Igbos are renaming his community, who does not know that Obigbo was renamed to Oyigbo after it was carved out from old Imo State during boundary adjustment?

“Who does not know that Egbema was carved into Rivers State from Imo State during same adjustment and who doesn’t know Etchie people are Igbo, who doesn’t know that the name Wike is an Igbo name and that Ikwerre are Igbo?

“So, how can we annex our own people, you see the politics now, he now claims Amaechi is behind it all because he thinks Amaechi is now fully involved in Igbo affairs,” the statement by BNYL concluded.

