Wike preaches peace after meeting with PDP BoT

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and other stakeholders to promote peace in the party.

The governor stated this in a chat with journalists after a meeting with the party’s Board of Trustees at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Wike said he was committed to achieving peace in the party.

The statement was a clear departure from the governor’s previous position on the crisis in the major opposition party.

Wike had spearheaded the campaign for the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his role in the crisis that gripped the party since the conclusion of its presidential primary in May.

Some members of the PDP loyal to the governor withdrew from the party’s presidential campaign council about two weeks ago over the party’s reluctance to remove Ayu as national chairman.

The governor said: “The most important thing is to have peace. The house is united. I am hopeful we will resolve the issues because I am alive.

“Like the acting chairman of the BoT has said, peace is the most important to have unity, even if it takes you longer days.

“Only those who are alive are hopeful. We have said repeatedly that we will not leave the party. We believe the internal issues will be resolved eventually.”

