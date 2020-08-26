Wike presents 15 cars to members of NASS from Rivers, weeks after doing same for judges

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike has surprised the National Assembly (NASS) members from the state with car gifts.

The governor, who purchased 15 Land Cruiser Prado VX and TXL jeeps, which he presented to the lawmakers, charged them to always make sure they defend the interest of the state in the discharge of their duties.

The governor presented the car gifts to the federal lawmakers through Amb Desmond Akawor, Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

A statement the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim released following the development, said that the gesture would ease movement of the legislators and “enable them to discharge their legislative duties effectively.”

Speaking on behalf of other recipients of the gifts, the Rivers East District senator, George Thompson Sekibo, appreciated the governor for the car gifts despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 on the state finances.

Governor Wike had also a few weeks ago, on August 3, 2020 presented car gifts to judges in the state.

He had then told the judges, “There should be no more excuses for corruption and indolence in job performance among our judges with the level of incentives and entitlements we are providing.

“The point cannot be overemphasized that the most important consideration of their calling is to ensure that justice gets to everyone that comes before you within the rule of law.”

