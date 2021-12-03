Politics
Wike presents 2022 budget proposal of N483bn to Rivers Assembly
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday presented the 2022 budget proposal of N483 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.
Wike, who presented the appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Consolidation” in Port Harcourt, said the sum of N314 billion or 70 percent of the total budget was set aside for capital expenditure and N144 billion or 30 percent for recurrent expenditure.
He said the 2022 capital expenditure was N7 billion higher than the 2021 figure of N307 billion.
READ ALSO: Wike testifies in N7bn libel suit against ThisDay Newspapers
The Speaker of the House, Mr. Ikunyi-owaji Ibani noted that the governor’s achievements this year were commendable.
Ibani said the state’s revenue performance rose to 80 percent as of October and expressed confidence in the governor’s aspiration for 2022.
He said: “The policy thrust of the governor in 2022 has been elaborately outlined to the knowledge of Rivers people and as representatives, we commend your achievements.”
