Wike promises to expose corruption in NDDC

The Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Monday, promised to expose corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The governor, who spoke when he flagged off construction work at the Elele internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, said the commission has become a cash cow for politicians in the Niger Delta.

He lamented that the people of the Niger Delta do not feel the impact of the huge funds disbursed for the development of the region.

Wike also accused the NDDC of foisting needless projects on the people and challenged the new Chairman, Lauretta Onochie to judiciously utilise the commission’s new budget for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta.

The NDDC has come under scrutiny in the last three years over the allegation of funds misappropriation by successive managements of the commission.

Many Nigerians are still awaiting the outcome of the forensic audit into the commission’s activities three years after it was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The president has just inaugurated the new Board of the NDDC and approved a N500 billion budget for the commission. The election is coming on February 25. What the politicians have done is put pressure on the National Assembly so that they pass the N500 billion budget for NDDC.

“I will use this budget to test you whether you will sit with your management to allow this N500 billion to be siphoned to private pockets. I will use this one to test the Chairman of NDDC, our sister, Onochie.

“Our eyes are open, this N500billion, our eyes are open. I’ve told the Attorney General to get prepared to go to court and challenge them. This one, I will expose them.”

