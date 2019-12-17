Wike proposes N530bn for 2020 budget

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N530billion for the 2020 fiscal year to the State Assembly for consideration.

The 2020 budget represents a 50 percent increase from the N480billion budgeted in 2019 for recurrent and capital expenditure.

The document titled: “Budget of Re-assurance,” is geared towards achieving economic growth, promoting sustainable human capital development, improve human capacity, improve security and job creation, amongst others.

Presenting the proposal to the lawmakers, Wike said the budget covers the new workers’ minimum wage and included those to be employed in the state in the New Year.

He noted that the budget has a total recurrent expenditure of N156, 659,436,569 while capital expenditure is N374,153, 920,743.

Wike said: “The capital expenditure for 2020 is estimated to be N374, 153,920,743.00 which constitutes nearly 70 percent of the total budget. The summary of sectoral allocations of the capital expenditure is as follows:

“Administrative sector gets N15, 061,008,000; Economics sectorN136, 444,523,766.60 and Law and Justice, will get N2, 400,000,000, and Social sector gets N138, 558,553,322.35.

“Others are the special head that is to receive, N57, 367,124,462.05, and the sum of N24, 322,731,192 planned for the repayment of monies earlier borrowed.”

Wike stated that the sum of N93,968,823,766.60 had been provided for the Ministry of Works to continue to fund the strategic road development programme for 2020.

