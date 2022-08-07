Wike raises alarm over plans to disrupt 2023 elections in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, on Sunday alleged that some local politicians have started enlisting cultists and ex-convicts as political thugs in preparation for the 2023 general elections in the state.

In a broadcast in Port Harcourt, the governor said information available to the government revealed that the sponsors are conducting recruitment sessions for thugs to be unleashed on the state during the elections in hotels and other entertainment centres across the state.

He warned that the government would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the peace of the state during and after the 2023 elections.

Wike said: “Similarly, we will not allow any political party, be it All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, or the Social Democratic Party to threaten the safety and security of lives and property during the campaigns with mayhem, thuggery, or violence.

“Accordingly, we have already alerted and set the security agencies on the trail of these misguided politicians and leaders of political parties and stop them in their tracks with the full weight of the law.

“We also wish to warn owners of hotels and proprietors of relaxation centres to take notice and desist from releasing their facilities for politicians and party leaders to use to meet and plot against the peace, safety, and security of our state.”

