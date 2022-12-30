Wike reacts to reports on G5 meeting with Tinubu, accuses Atiku of holding talks with APC governors in Dubai

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday reacted to reports on the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the United Kingdom.

Reports emerged during the week that Wike and his allies – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) — met with the APC candidate in the British capital and had struck a deal on the 2023 election.

The quintet had stayed away from the PDP presidential campaigns since September to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Efforts to resolve the impasse had so far been unsuccessful with the governors promising to announce their adopted presidential candidate in January.

Wike, who spoke at the flag-off of the construction of Eneka-Igbo Etche road in River State, said he has the right to meet with anybody in any part of the world.

The governor claimed the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been holding meetings with APC governors in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He also urged the people of the state to avoid speculations on his adopted presidential candidate.

Wike said: “Really, I don’t understand the problem with some people. “Just to unwind is a problem to them. Some people say ‘they (G5 governors) have moved on; don’t bother about them. Why is he bothered about where we go to or where we don’t go to? We go to a club, you’re worried. We go and sleep, you’re worried. Yet, you tell Nigerians you don’t bother.

“There say there is trouble. There is no trouble; what we have is the introduction to trouble that will come. They said we had a meeting with so and so. What is your problem?

“Assuming there was a meeting, has Atiku not been holding meetings with governors of APC? Ask him. As he is in Dubai, don’t we know what is going on? So, why do you bother about us? G5 that you said you can win without us, leave us alone.

“I am not someone who will go and see somebody and hide. Hide for who? Who is that person that will threaten me?”

