Wike renews call for state police to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity

The River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday the establishment of state police would be a first step in solving Nigeria’s security challenges.

Wike, a presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this during a meeting with party’s delegates from Taraba in Jalingo.

The governor had last year advocated the establishment of state police to address the challenges.

His latest remark came just 24 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo called for the establishment of state police in the ongoing efforts at ridding the country of its security challenges.

Wike said: “The Federal Government cannot stop this insecurity if we don’t have state police.

“We must have state police, there are no two ways about it. Having state police does not mean you will not have federal police.

“All over the federal system, even councils have their own police so that you employ people who know the environment.

“You cannot take a stranger to Mambila, it will take him years to understand the place. You can’t take a stranger and go to Donga or Chanchangi.

“We need people who know the environment so they will be able to take care of the place.

“If federal offences are committed, the federal police should handle them. If they are state offences, the state police should handle them. So, one key solution to the challenge of insecurity in Nigeria is state police.”

