Wike Responds to Tompolo: ‘Fubara has not sought forgiveness’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has not approached him to seek forgiveness, dismissing calls for reconciliation by ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

Wike, speaking through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, emphasized that forgiveness requires acknowledgment of wrongdoing and a direct plea for pardon—neither of which, he claims, Fubara has done.

Tompolo had earlier urged Wike to temper his anger and reconcile with Fubara for the sake of peace in Rivers State. In a statement, the Niger Delta leader said: “And just like I will not accept rebellion from my son, I will also not cause more problems. Wike is angry, but he has to bring his temper down for the good of all. We will have a dialogue and resolve all lingering issues, and again Fubara will return to his seat.”

When asked about Tompolo’s appeal, Wike’s camp responded with skepticism.

“There is no offence. It is when somebody has offended you personally that you are talking about the person seeking forgiveness or whatever,” Olayinka stated. “As Christians, let’s now assume that Fubara has offended the minister, do you forgive someone who has not come to you to seek forgiveness?”

He further stressed that reconciliation requires admission of fault: “The person who has wronged you must first agree that in his mind he has wronged you. Let’s assume that Fubara has offended the minister, has he come to seek forgiveness? I’m not saying there is an offence and there should be forgiveness, but he has not even come for forgiveness.”

Olayinka clarified that Wike’s grievances were not personal but centered on governance principles.

“The minister has never said that Fubara offended him personally. He only said that Fubara should govern in accordance with the rule of law and that Fubara should not throw away those who risked their lives and resources—and that is not too much to ask. He said, ‘Those who worked to make you governor, don’t throw them away like that’. So, that is not about forgiveness. If there is one person Fubara would say he has offended, it should be the President.”*

Questioning Fubara’s sudden hostility, Olayinka pointed out the governor’s past alliance with Wike: “He is the one to go for soul-searching because throughout the time he was working with this same Wike, throughout the time Wike was facing the bullet for him, Wike was not a bad person then. So, at what point did Wike become a bad person to him? He should ask himself. When did Wike become somebody that Fubara would be so bold, telling him that he would deal with him? At what point?”

Ending with a proverb, Olayinka remarked: “You are begging a doctor to provide medicine for someone that is sick, but you are not begging the person that is sick to take the medicine. What happens?”

The exchange highlights the deepening rift between the former allies, with Wike’s camp insisting that any resolution must begin with Fubara’s acknowledgment of missteps.

