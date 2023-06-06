Wike running after Tinubu begging for appointment, Shehu Sani mocks former Rivers Gov

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has thrown a fresh jibe at the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, following his regular visits to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The outspoken former lawmaker also mocked Wike over comments credited to him that he will not reject an appointment from the President if he is considered for a position in the new government.

While reacting to the comments, Sani said Wike was running after an appointment in the new government even more than members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike had told the BBC Pidgin on Monday that if he is offered an appointment by the Tinubu government, he would not turn it down but would consult his wife and friends before making a decision.

Sani who posted the barb on Twitter on Monday night, wrote:

“Wike is talking about appointments more than even members of the ruling party.”

