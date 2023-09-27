News
Wike sacks 21 heads of agencies, companies in FCTA
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sacked 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and companies in the FCT Administration (FCTA).
The Director of Press in the Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja.
He said Wike ordered the affected persons to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in the organisations.
The former Rivers State governor has taken far-reaching measures since he assumed office on August 24.
The minister on September 21 approved the revocation of 165 plots of land belonging to some prominent Nigerians in highbrow areas of the capital city.
He had also given owners of 189 undeveloped plots of land in the FCT a three-month grace to begin work on them or risk the withdrawal of their allocations.
READ ALSO: Wike gives owners of 189 Abuja plots of land three-month grace to begin work
The statement read: “The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.
They are:
1. Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd
2. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd
3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
5. CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
6. CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International
7. CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd
8. MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
10. GM, FCT Water Board
11. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency
12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
13. Director General, Hospital Management Board
14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board
16. Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council
“They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.
“Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.”
