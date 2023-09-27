Wike sacks 21 heads of agencies, companies in FCTA

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sacked 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and companies in the FCT Administration (FCTA).

The Director of Press in the Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja.

He said Wike ordered the affected persons to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in the organisations.

The former Rivers State governor has taken far-reaching measures since he assumed office on August 24.

The minister on September 21 approved the revocation of 165 plots of land belonging to some prominent Nigerians in highbrow areas of the capital city.

He had also given owners of 189 undeveloped plots of land in the FCT a three-month grace to begin work on them or risk the withdrawal of their allocations.

The statement read: “The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.

They are:

1. Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd

2. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd

3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

5. CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

6. CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International

7. CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd

8. MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

10. GM, FCT Water Board

11. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency

12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

13. Director General, Hospital Management Board

14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board

16. Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

“They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

“Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.”

