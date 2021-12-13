Wike sacks Rivers health commissioner

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, sacked the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, for allegedly hosting the preliminary session of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) without approval.

The governor announced the commissioner’s sack when the MDCN Chairman, Prof. Abba Hassan, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He described the commissioner’s unilateral decision to host MDCN without the consent of the state government as “most embarrassing.”

He said the state government did not request to host the council’s preliminary session.

Wike said: “Frankly speaking, I have never seen an embarrassment like this in my life. Everybody knows that it is not my nature to bring people and not attend to them. So, whoever has done this must suffer for it.”

The governor said the state government would not accept the MDCN’s request for the establishment of tertiary hospitals in each of the senatorial districts due to paucity of funds.

He added: “You have talked about sitting tertiary hospitals in each of the senatorial districts; this is not possible.

“That is why in Nigeria we have a problem. When you go for your budget, you put all kinds of projects. You know it cannot work. Where will you get the money to site the hospital in each of the senatorial districts?”

