Wike says fight with Ayu is just getting started

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will never preside over the affairs of the party again.

Wike, who made the declaration, on Monday, at the inauguration of a secondary school in Okoro-nu-Odo, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state, alleged that Ayu contributed immensely to the defeat of the PDP in the February 25 presidential election.

He specified that Ayu failed to deliver his ward, local government and (Benue) state to the party.

The outspoken governor cautioned against protesting the suspension of the National Chairman.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that on Sunday, the executive members of Igyorov ward, Gboko LGA of Benue state, suspended Ayu over alleged anti-party activities.

The former Senate President had, on Monday, in a statement signed by his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, asked party faithfuls and Nigerians to disregard reports about his suspension from the party by his ward executives.

He claimed that the “purported suspension is, therefore, an exercise in futility as it derives its strength majorly from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling and desperation. It has only mischief, drama and propaganda value,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, a High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, presided over by Justice W. I. Kpochi, on Monday has barred Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

In his words, Wike said: “(You) lost in your unit, lost in your ward, lost in your local government, and lost in your state. Which party will you preside over now? Those of you who are fighting that they have suspended him (Ayu) — you have not seen anything yet.

“Ayu, the fight has just started. If you know him — those of you who are close to him — tell Iyorchia Ayu (that) the fight has just started.

“You want to preside over this state (Rivers) so that we will donate money to the party? Bring your own state (Benue) to the party too so that your state can contribute money to the party. If you don’t deliver your state, you can’t preside over us. You cannot.”

