Wike should have paid N7m ground rent to show loyalty to PDP — Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South, Chief Bode George, on Tuesday expressed sadness over the sealing of the party’s national secretariat over a backlog of unpaid ground rent by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The PDP secretariat in Abuja was among the properties sealed by FCTA men over unpaid ground rent during Monday’s enforcement exercise.

The defaulters were later granted a 14-day reprieve following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

George spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

He lamented that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who authorized the enforcement action, is a member of the PDP who should have paid the debt to show his loyalty to the party.

He said: “We were told we had not paid ₦7 million, and so, we defaulted on the ground rent. The painful part of it is that the minister is also a member of our party. They waited until the day we were to hold our NEC meeting to shut down the place.

“Talking as an African, culturally, let us look at it as his father’s house where he grew up, where he went to school, and became a public personality. What do you do to pay back that family?”

“What is ₦7 million? He should have just said to them, ‘Okay, ₦7 million, I’ll pay from my pocket. Take the receipt back to the party’s secretariat. You see, you people are foolish.

“‘I’m completely committed to this house; I am completely loyal to this house. I will not decimate it. This is the receipt, give me back my money.’ That is what you call a true son of that family.

“I call Wike my political son. He was, on his first political outing, elected on the platform of this party as a local government chairman. Later, he became Chief of Staff to an elected governor of this party, then former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as a minister of state for education in our party, then he became a governor for eight years on the platform of this party.”

