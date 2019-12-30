Wike signs Rivers’ 2020 Budget of N531bn

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday signed the state’s 2020 budget.

The governor signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill passed by the State House of Assembly at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State 2020 budget was pegged at N530,813,357,619.00.

The appropriation bill, according to the governor, is christened: “Budget of reassurance, profound impact for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.”

Wike signed the document in the presence of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Ibani, members of the House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council and permanent secretaries in the various ministries in the state.

The lawmakers had on Friday passed the budget put together for the sustainable development of the state.

It has a total recurrent expenditure of N156, 659,436569.00 and capital expenditure of N374,153,920,743.00.

At the signing ceremony, Governor Wike assured people of Rivers that his administration would diligently implement the budget for the rapid growth of the state.

He said the government would consolidate on the progress recorded in 2019 to ensure greater development for the state.

He said: “This budget will help in stimulating the economy and enhance the development of the state. With this budget, every part of Rivers State will experience development as our people will get more projects.”

