Wike slams Fubara’s ‘peace pleas,’ apologises to First Lady over Rivers walkout incident

Amid a deepening political rift in Rivers State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara to demonstrate honesty and transparency in his dealings with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of double standards and insincerity in the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the state.

Wike’s remarks were contained in a statement released on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka. The former Rivers governor faulted what he described as Fubara’s contradictory actions, appealing for peace while allegedly enabling actions that undermine it.

“It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace; those who genuinely want peace work and act for it,” Wike stated. “How can you say you want peace and at the same time sponsor people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife? These shenanigans will not bring peace.”

Wike was referring to the actions of a group of women believed to be loyal to Fubara who staged a walkout during the Renewed Hope Initiative empowerment programme, hosted by the Office of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Port Harcourt. The event, which aimed to provide support to 500 women in the state, was disrupted when the women reportedly exited the venue in protest, drawing national attention.

Describing the incident as “very disturbing and embarrassing,” Wike, who is currently on an official visit to China, distanced the people of Rivers from the protest, which he described as a “show of shame.”

“As for me and those who subscribe to my leadership, we condemn in totality yesterday’s conduct and apologise to our First Lady for the embarrassing behavior of a few women who do not represent the character and values of Rivers people,” he said.

The minister further emphasized that disrespecting the First Lady or her representatives was tantamount to insulting the office of the President.

“I apologise to President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady on behalf of the good people of Rivers State,” he added, urging all political actors to act with decorum and prioritize the dignity of the state.

