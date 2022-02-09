Wike storms Plateau court for ex-Gov Jang’s alleged N6.3bn fraud trial

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday made a solidarity appearance at a Jos High Court as a former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang faced prosecution over allegations of N6.3 billion fraud during his tenure.

Wike arrived the court premises in company of other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had slammed Jang with a a 17-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Jang, alongside Yusuf Pam, an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, were accused by the Commission of misappropriating N6.3bn while he served as a governor.

READ ALSO: The presidential candidate PDP desires in 2023 – Wike

The case was first filed by the EFCC in March 2018 before Justice Daniel Longji of the state high court but they pleadednot guilty to the charges.

The case is currently before Justice Christy Dabup who started hearing the matter afresh following the retirement of Justice Longji in December 2019.

More details to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now