Wike suspends Port Harcourt LG Chairman over illegal tax collection

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate suspension of the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Hon. Victor Ihunwo, for alleged illegal tax collection.

He also directed traders at the Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market not to have any dealing with anyone who claims to be acting on behalf of Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, Thursday said the state has also removed JAAC Accounts from all the banks that gave loans to some local government councils without the authorisation of the state government as provided in the Local Government Law.

According to him, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has therefore been authorized to institute legal action against the defaulting banks.

He reaffirmed the earlier suspension from office of the chairmen of Abua and Degema Local Government Areas as their suspension orders had not been lifted.

He added that the Heads of Personnel Management, Heads of Local Government Administration and Treasurers of Abua and Degema Local Government Areas are also suspended with immediate effect for having official transactions with the suspended local government chairmen.

“The Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission is hereby directed to post officers of the same designations to replace the suspended officers immediately,” he said.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

