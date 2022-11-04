Wike swears in 100,000 Special Assistants on Political Units

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday, swore in the first batch of 100,000 Special Assistants on Political Units at a ceremony held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Those inaugurated were from the Rivers West and Rivers South-East senatorial district of the state while a second batch from other senatorial districts will be sworn in on a later date, according to his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

While addressing the appointees, Wike said their duties and loyalty as his aides should be to the people of their constituencies.

According to the governor, the aides are to work among their people, hear from them on the views they hold about his administration, understand the feelings of the people in their political units concerning programmes and policies of his administration.

As Special Assistants, they are to collate those impressions and pass them on as feedback through the 319 Ward and 32 Constituency Liaison Officers recently appointed, who will eventually transmit same to the Governor’s office, he told the newly inaugurated aides.

“Now your own is the most important because it is you that hear directly from the people. It is you that know the feelings of the people about us. It is you that will come and tell us, look, this is what my people are saying.

“This is a political period, hear from the people. What are they saying. So, you’ll be able to advise the governor, so I will know what decision to take. It is you who will determine what decision the people of Rivers State will take at the end of the day,” Wike added.

