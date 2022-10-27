Politics
Wike swears in former Rivers APC spokesperson, Chris Finebone, 17 others as commissioners
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, swore in former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chris Finebone, alongside 17 others as new commissioners.
Finebone who only defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August, was a strong ally of former Governor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, before they fell apart.
While speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Wike told the new commissioners to double up efforts to ensure that the administration completes what it started with a few months left to the end of his regime.
READ ALSO:Rivers PDP refused to make nominations, Presidential campaign council responds to Wike’s claims
Spokesperson to Governor Wike, Kelvin Ebiri, gave the names of the other appointed commissioners to include Princewill Chike, Jacobson Nbina, Ndubuisi Okere, Inime Aguma, Charles Amadi, Tonye Briggs, Ben Daminabo and Austin Chioma.
Others include Uchechukwu Nwafor, Fred Kpakol, Emenike Oke, Prince Ohia, Kaniye Ebeku, Ezekiel Agri, Ukiel Oyaghiri, Damiete Miller and Emeka Onowu.
No portfolio was assigned to the new cabinet members who will be in office for just seven months before the end of Wike’s administration, as at the time of their swearing in.
