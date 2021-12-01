Wike testifies in N7bn libel suit against ThisDay Newspapers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday appeared before the State High Court in Port Harcourt, to testify as a witness in a N7 billion libel suit against ThisDay Newspaper.

This came after Wike, in August 2020, sued the newspaper for publishing a report captioned “With Wike, Obaseki Meets His PDP’S Waterloo; Almost” on June 23, 2020.

The Governor told the court, which was presided over by Justice Adolphus Enebeli that the publication portrayed him as deceitful and an unreliable person who exerts great influence on judicial matters and over court sittings in Port Harcourt.

Read also: We are winning the war against insurgency —Wike

In his written statement on oath, Wike stated that the defendants accused him of influencing the decision of the Court sitting in Port Harcourt that granted an injunction restraining Godwin Obaseki from participating in the primaries of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in 2020 to favour his ally, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who was the beneficiary of the order.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, one of Wike’s lawyers, Mark Agwu said it was important for the governor to clear his name from the alleged malicious publication.

Other defendants in the suit are Leaders and Company Limited, (ThisDay’s parent company) Davidson Iriekpen, Chuks Okocha and Adibe Emenyonu.

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing to the 12th, 13th and 14th of January 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now