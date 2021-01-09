Wike threatens to shut down Rivers Jetty over violence

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday threatened to shut down the Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty over violence in the area.

Wike, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Kevin Ebiri, stated this at the commissioning of the remodeled Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

The governor said he would be forced to shut down the jetty if violence continues in the area.

He added that the desire to provide an enabling environment for sea travelers and boost the marine economy of the state spurred his administration to remodel the once dilapidated jetty built in the 50s.

He assured the people of Rivers that the government would not relent in providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Wike said: “Those of you too who will use this jetty, don’t turn it to a place of criminality. If you do that I will shut it down. I have no room for criminality and I want to tell anybody who cares.

“Don’t come here and kill people. Don’t come here and kidnap people. Don’t come here to act like thugs and criminals.”

He directed the contractor to erect a concrete wall around the jetty to make it inaccessible for non-travellers.

