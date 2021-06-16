Wike to enact anti-grazing law in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday pledged to enact anti-open grazing law in the state.

Wike disclosed this during the commissioning of two streets in new G.R.A., Port Harcourt.

He said the decision followed the resolution of the southern governors to ban open grazing in the region.

The governor said the bill would be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

He said: “Now that the state Assembly has come back we have to submit the anti-open grazing bill as we agreed in the Southern Governors’ Forum. Everybody must understand this. Without any hesitation we must do it (ban open grazing) to protect our women and youths so that nobody will go and kill them.”

The governor also called for prayers following the economic and security challenges in Nigeria, saying the country is in dire need of help.

“Let me say this clearly, the truth must be told, Nigeria is in dire need of help. Nigeria needs prayer. Our mothers and sisters need to put their knees on the ground and pray to God to salvage this country.

“Each day you wake up, you hear people are being killed. You can’t go to the farm; those who do cattle will not allow your crops to grow,” Wike added.

The Southern governors had on May 11 banned open grazing in the region.

