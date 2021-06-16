Politics
Wike to enact anti-grazing law in Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday pledged to enact anti-open grazing law in the state.
Wike disclosed this during the commissioning of two streets in new G.R.A., Port Harcourt.
He said the decision followed the resolution of the southern governors to ban open grazing in the region.
The governor said the bill would be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for consideration.
He said: “Now that the state Assembly has come back we have to submit the anti-open grazing bill as we agreed in the Southern Governors’ Forum. Everybody must understand this. Without any hesitation we must do it (ban open grazing) to protect our women and youths so that nobody will go and kill them.”
READ ALSO: Court dismisses bid to compel Buhari to enforce anti-grazing law
The governor also called for prayers following the economic and security challenges in Nigeria, saying the country is in dire need of help.
“Let me say this clearly, the truth must be told, Nigeria is in dire need of help. Nigeria needs prayer. Our mothers and sisters need to put their knees on the ground and pray to God to salvage this country.
“Each day you wake up, you hear people are being killed. You can’t go to the farm; those who do cattle will not allow your crops to grow,” Wike added.
The Southern governors had on May 11 banned open grazing in the region.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....