Wike to Fubara: Opt out, if your spirit has left Rivers Government House

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, he should not go back to the state’s government at the end of his six months suspension since his spirit has already left the office.

Fubara had during the service of songs held in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, said his spirit had already left the position and he was not desperate to return to office.

READ ALSO: Fubara declares ‘my spirit left Rivers Government House long ago’

He said: “Can’t you see how better I look? Do you think I am interested in it? Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit had already left that place long ago.” However, in a post cheered on the X handle of his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Monday, the minister painted an analogy of a failed marriage, saying if it is not working, the best thing is for the couple to simply walk away.

“It is not really compulsory to stay in a marriage your spirit already left. Simply opt out legally,” the post read.

It is not really compulsory to stay in a marriage your spirit already left. Simply opt out legally. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) May 11, 2025

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now