Connect with us

News

Wike to Fubara: Opt out, if your spirit has left Rivers Government House

Published

26 seconds ago

on

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, he should not go back to the state’s government at the end of his six months suspension since his spirit has already left the office.

Fubara had during the service of songs held in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, said his spirit had already left the position and he was not desperate to return to office.

READ ALSO: Fubara declares ‘my spirit left Rivers Government House long ago’

He said: “Can’t you see how better I look? Do you think I am interested in it? Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit had already left that place long ago.” However, in a post cheered on the X handle of his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Monday, the minister painted an analogy of a failed marriage, saying if it is not working, the best thing is for the couple to simply walk away.

“It is not really compulsory to stay in a marriage your spirit already left. Simply opt out legally,” the post read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen − six =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...