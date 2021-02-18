WIKE TO OTHER GOVS: Covid-19 not excuse for non-performance | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
WIKE TO OTHER GOVS: Covid-19 not excuse for non-performance
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed that no governor should link the lack of development in their respective states to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wike made this assertion on Thursday, during a facility tour of the ultramodern Government House hospital and Administrative building in Port Harcourt by the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.
According to him, the Rivers State government would ensure that its populace enjoys basic infrastructure like roads due to its connection to higher economic productivity, growth, and trade.
He said: “Covid-19 cannot be an excuse to any government. COVID -19 is a bad thing, but it has come. It will go whether we like it or not. But people will also be alive.
“Infrastructure must be provided, so you can’t say because of COVID 19 nothing will be done. At the time COVID 19 ends, what will the people be facing? Lack of basic infrastructure. So, because of COVID19, I am not going to be doing anything? I am not a party to that. I will continue to work whether there is COVID-19 or not.”
Wike explained his administration had conscientiously been investing in infrastructure that had positive economic value to stimulate job creation, boost foreign direct investment in the State.
He further explained that these investments have been achievable due to the government’s judicious application of resources to meet the pressing needs of the people.
He said: “You manage whatever you have for the interest of the people. Infrastructure brings investments. Part of the problem we have in this country today is the decay of infrastructure. We don’t have it and that also affects investment inflow. So, when these roads are there, you will see people will come in. You don’t expect a private investor to begin to do the road for you. It is not possible.
“You want to do agriculture, there is no road. How can we do agriculture when there is no road? How will the product be brought to the city, to the market? So, you must provide these basic infrastructures for investment inflow and that is what we are doing.”
In his remarks, Kalu said Wike’s deliberate investment in crucial infrastructure was commendable.
He said: “All the facilities I have seen here is first class. This is what I can’t even see in Europe. The hospital I have seen, the doctors’ room, the conference centre is something else. I must commend Governor Wike. You see I am a bipartisan person. We need to commend anybody who has done a good job. He is PDP, I am APC.”
He implored the Federal, State, and Local authorities to urgently consider it worthwhile to emulate the Rivers State government by investing in an ultramodern hospital like the one built by the Wike’s administration.
According to him, this will help to curtail the huge foreign exchange expended on medical tourism.
He said: “I advise every other State governor or the local authorities and national authorities to build hospitals like this. If you know how much we spend on medical tourism, you will pity this country.”
Senate bill prohibiting casualisation of workers passes second reading
A bill for the prohibition of casualisation in all forms of employment in the private and public sectors in the country has passed second reading in the Senate.
This was a sequel to the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Sen. Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo) during plenary on Thursday, February 18.
The bill is titled: “A Bill for an Act to provide for the prohibition of casualisation in all forms of employment in the private and public sector in Nigeria and for related matters”.
Leading the debate, Akinyelure said that the bill was read for the first time on the floor of the Senate on March 4, 2020.
He said that the casualisation of Nigerian workers especially university graduates in the labour market called for concern.
“This is as more workers continue to groan under the immoral strategy of cutting cost by employers rendering them inferior to their counterpart in other countries of the world.
“Statistics from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) shows that many workers in the telecommunications, oil and gas sectors are engaged as casual labourers by employers of labour,” he said.
He said that the objective of the bill was to impose a legal duty on employers of labour both in public and private establishments to convert casual employments to permanent status after three months of engagement.
In his contribution, Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi) said that casualisation was an act of oppression and debasement of Nigerians.
“It is just inexplicable to have some of our citizens being captured under this devilish and wicked system of employment.
“Let this bill be passed into law and stop the enslavement of our youth,” he said.
In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, urged the relevant committee to give stakeholders equal opportunity to air their views during a public hearing on the bill.
“As the bill has passed second reading, this gives the committee an avenue to consider various shades of view to be canvassed.
“We need employment for our youths and on the other hand, we don’t need casualisation.
“We need to strike a balance so that those who have to be employed on ad hoc basis don’t suffer too much, but we will work towards ensuring pensionable employment for our people,” Lawan said.
He, thereafter, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Employment, Labor and Productivity to report back in four weeks.
Other bills that passed second reading in the Senate on Thursday were: “A Bill to establish the Federal University of Special Needs Education Oyo and a Bill for an Act to provide for the legal framework to establish the Federal Medical Centres”.
FERMA claims rehabilitation of Lagos-Badagry Expressway at 88% completion
The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has stated that the ongoing rehabilitation of a section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway is at 88 per cent completion.
This was contained in a statement issued by the FERMA South West 2 Zonal Coordinator, Mr Rufus Onimisi, during an interview in Lagos on Thursday.
Onimisi said that the project contractors were fast-tracking construction on the project which spans from Igboelerin to Agbara.
He said that the project which was earlier supposed to be completed in November 2020 was extended to April this year because the contractor lost a lot of time to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the project contractors, Wizchino Engineering Ltd, had been doing night operations in order to complete the 24-kilometre project ahead of schedule.
He said that rehabilitation works had been done to the final layer on about 22 kilometres and assured that the project would be delivered in March, a month ahead of schedule.
“So far, we have done drainage works, kerb works, access culverts, and work on the main carriageway.
“This comprises scarification, stone base, binder and wearing course and desilting works too, desilting of silted drainages.
“Right now, I can conveniently say the project is about 88 per cent completed.
“Drainage works completed is about 1.6 kilometres. The portion we are working on is 12 kilometres on each lane.
”So, the two carriageways is 24 kilometres out of which the asphalt we have done is about 11 kilometres on each lane, totaling 22 kilometres completed.
“At the rate at which rehabilitation works is going, I expect that by the end of March we should be through with the project even though the project was extended to April,’’ he said.
He added that within a fortnight, work would have been at the final stage or a level of just putting some minor finishing touches to the rehabilitation works.
Onimisi said that although the high vehicular volume was affecting the construction, the commitment of law enforcement and traffic regulatory agencies helped to surmount the challenges.
Ripples Nigeria garnered that three independent contractors are working on the highway under the supervision of the Lagos State Government, FERMA, and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.
The Lagos State Government is supervising work on the section from Eric Moore Road to Okokomaiko while FERMA has jurisdiction over maintenance of the section from Igboelerin to Agbara.
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is supervising work from Agbara to Badagry.
Politics
Again, unknown gunmen invade Niger communities
Barely a day after bandits struck and kidnapped students, teachers and others in a government school at Kagara, unknown gunmen have again invaded communities in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.
It was learnt that the attack occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday, as the unknown gunmen invaded the villages in large numbers and shot sporadically.
According to sources, the communities attacked included; Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko, and other adjoining villages.
It was also gathered from a concerned Shiroro Youth, Sani Kokki, that many lost their lives as a result of the attack, while some others sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to several health facilities for immediate medical attention.
He said: “Countless deadly attacks have become daily occurrences, thereby compelling the affected victims to live at the mercy of hydra-headed monsters. Defenceless, unarmed and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate.”
However, as at the time of filing this report, the casualty level was not ascertained and the Police were yet to make any official statement on the reported incident.
