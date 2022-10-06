Wike to sign Rivers Assembly’s decision on derecognition of Omehia as ex-governor

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, will on Friday sign the motion on the non-recognition of Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the state.

The state’s House of Assembly had earlier on Thursday passed a motion cancelling the recognition of Omehia as a former governor in the state.

The House Leader, Martin Amaewmule, moved a motion to reverse the resolution of the House passed on June 30, 2015, compelling Governor Wike to recognise Omehia as a former governor and accord him all entitlements, privileges, and benefits deserving of the office.

The Supreme Court on October 26, 2007, nullified the nomination of the former commissioner for education as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Rivers State.

In the ruling, the apex court held that the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and not Omehia was the PDP legitimate candidate for the election.

The court declared Amaechi as Rivers State governor and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Omehia.

The governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed the development in a statement in Port Harcourt.

He said the ceremony would be held at the Government House in Port Harcourt by 12:00 p.m.

