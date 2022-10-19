Wike ungrateful, lacks moral prerogative to endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term — Ex-minister, Chidoka

A Special Adviser to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, and the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Osita Chidoka, has slammed Governor Nyesom Wike for endorsing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state for a second term.

Wike had at a conference organised by wives of Lagos State officials at Eko Hotel, Lagos, earlier on Tuesday, pledged his support for the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Chidoka, who featured in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday night, said the Rivers State Governor’s support for APC-led government in Lagos was morally inappropriate.

The PDP chieftain, who is also a former minister, noted that it was expedient for the opposition party to immediately review Wike’s processes and procedures.

He added that Wike’s insistence on the resignation of PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was indicative of his insatiability as a party member.

READ ALSO:‘We’ll send Sanwo-Olu to club of ex-governors in 2023,’ PDP replies Wike

He said: “Governor Wike has the liberty to do most of the things he’s doing because he has no skin in the game.

“But it’s import to say that if he wants to support the presidential candidate of any party, he is free to do so but he has a moral responsibility not to be sitting on a PDP seat as a governor and be talking about other candidate.

“That moral burden is more on Wike than it’s on PDP to justify why he is taking that position for a party that has been good to him up to Local Government Chairman to being the governor of a state.

“The discussion about whether the chairman of the party will leave has been a consistent conversation in PDP with Governor Wike.

“He wanted Makarfi to leave, he wanted Secondus to be chairman, Secondus became, he wanted him to leave at some point. He brought Sheriff as chairman of the PDP, he wanted him to leave and he went all the way to the Supreme Court.

“He brought Iyorchia Ayu as the chairman and now he wants him to leave. Even the next chairman is at risk if he continues to be the governor that at some point he may want the chairman to leave.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now