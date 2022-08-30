Wike vows to bring down APC structures in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday vowed to bring down the structures of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Wike, who spoke at the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said he was on a mission to bring down the structures of the ruling party in Rivers State.

He said: “Wike and his team are busy here bringing down all structures of APC, providing dividends of democracy. In your own state, you are only talking about Wike.

“Some of you, those you rate, you won’t even buy them for a naira. At the appropriate time, I will tell you who they are; the kind of characters we are talking about – people will speak here today, and tomorrow, they will say a different thing. I begin to wonder if this is the leader that spoke to me last night? It is very unfortunate.

“Anywhere any true Rivers man is, you must show that you are important, you must show that you have something to offer and not to be a houseboy, we don’t belong to the houseboys; we are not known to be that.

“So, all of you, continue to show that you are not a second-class citizen in any state or any zone.”

