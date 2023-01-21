Politics
Wike vows to lead challenge against ‘illegal’ dissolution of Ekiti PDP exco in court
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday described the dissolution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee in Ekiti State by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as unacceptable.
The PDP NWC had on Friday dissolved its Ekiti State executive committee and suspended members, including Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, son of former governor Ayodele Fayose, for alleged anti-party activities.
The governor, who spoke at the Rivers State PDP campaign flag-off at the Bori, Khana local government area of the state, said the dissolution of the executive committee was illegal and vowed to lead the challenge against the decision in court.
He also challenged the PDP leadership to suspend him or any of the G-5 governors for demanding adherence to the party’s constitution.
Wike and four other governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – have boycotted the PDP campaign rallies to press home their resignation of the party national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.
The quintet have listed Ayu’s removal as a pre-condition for their support of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election.
READ ALSO: PDP suspends ex-gov Nnamani, Fayose’s son for alleged anti-party activities
The governor said: “Let me also use this opportunity to say to Iyorchia Ayu and his team, your dissolving Ekiti State Exco will not help you in anyway. Your suspending people will not help you in anyway.
“The battle line has been fully drawn. As I speak to you, we will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.
“So, don’t think you can threaten people by saying so, so persons have been suspended. Rubbish! Completely rubbish. We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody, intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken.
“So, we are waiting for you to announce my own and any other of my friend. Like I have said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too, will he sleep? Will Ayu sleep? Will those his cohorts sleep? So don’t worry, we have the capacity to pay back. We have the capacity to tell you that enough is enough.”
