Wike will get himself and Tinubu into political trouble, Shehu Sani predicts

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has predicted that new FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike could run into “serious political trouble”, with the possibility of dragging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu along.

He said Wike would cause trouble for himself and his principal going by the method of his administration.

Sani who reacted to Wike’s comments shortly after the inauguration of ministers by Tinubu on Monday, noted that the former Rivers State Governor may land in trouble with the president “by his utterances or actions.”

Sani who acknowledged that Wike had the capability to deliver on his job, also expressed fears that the minister was “walking in a minefield” and could be “blown by it.”

Wike had addressed a press conference on resumption of office where he said his administration would demolish all illegal structures regardless of how highly-placed the owners are.

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad! If you know you’ve built where you’re not supposed to build, it will go down,” he said.

“Be you a minister or ambassador, if you know you have developed where you are not supposed to develop, your house must go down.

But Sani who is now a political activist, in a post on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, cautioned Wike to calm down.

“The capacity and competence of the new FCT minister to deliver is without doubt. The possibility of getting himself and the President into serious political trouble by his utterances or actions is also without doubt. He will have to learn to walk in a minefield or be blown by it,” he wrote.

