Politics
Wike will thwart APC’s attempts to silence opposition in Nigeria, says Ex-minister
A former minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri, said on Saturday with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, still in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) attempts to silence the opposition in Nigeria would fail.
Waziri, who is also a former Minister of Police Affairs, stated this inaugurated the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road project in Rivers on the invitation of the governor.
He said: “Yobe has remained in opposition since 1999. All attempts to silence us had failed. In Nigeria also, all attempts to silence opposition will fail under the banner of Governor Wike.
READ ALSO: Governors dumping PDP with flimsy excuses to seek protection under APC —Wike
“There are certain dividends that ordinarily have come to Governor Wike because he has earned them. But Wike is not a governor for Rivers alone. He is an uncommon governor in PDP.
“He is giving the Nigeria polity the indispensable ingredient of democracy. And that is, for democracy to thrive, to be useful, for it to flourish, democracy must promote nation-building.”
By: John Chukwu
