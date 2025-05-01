Wike’s aide accuses Dele Momodu of supporting Atiku for financial gain

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accused renowned media entrepreneur and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, of financially motivated loyalty to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, Olayinka alleged that Momodu’s political commentary is dictated by monetary interests, describing him as a “fairweather friend” who would swiftly abandon Atiku should financial incentives cease.

“We are hearing all this noise from him because Atiku is paying his bills. Let Atiku stop paying, Oga Dele Momodu will move to the next victim,” he stated.

The comments were in response to Momodu’s recent claim that Minister Wike was responsible for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Olayinka dismissed the claim as unfounded and intellectually dishonest.

“Only someone like Dele Momodu, who does not have knowledge of anything apart from his stomach, would claim that it was Wike that drove Peter Obi out of the PDP,” he said, lashing out at the veteran journalist.

Olayinka went further to criticize Atiku Abubakar’s long-standing influence within the PDP, portraying him as a divisive figure whose actions have repeatedly undermined the party’s cohesion and electoral prospects.

“Atiku has been the weapon fashioned against the PDP since he frustrated the party’s efforts to win Lagos State in 2003,” he claimed.

He also questioned the sincerity of Atiku’s previously stated support for a South-East presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, pointing out that Atiku had purchased the PDP’s presidential nomination form even before the party’s zoning committee had completed its assignment.

“Dele Momodu claimed Atiku wanted the PDP to field a candidate from the South-East, but conveniently ignored the fact that Atiku had already declared his interest,” Olayinka added.

Citing the departures of key PDP figures, including former campaign director-general Senator Gbenga Daniel and 2023 running mate Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Olayinka suggested that Atiku’s leadership style had alienated those once close to him.

“Was it Wike that made Senator Gbenga Daniel, who was the Director General of Atiku’s 2019 campaign, leave PDP barely two weeks after the election? Was it Wike that made Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa leave the PDP?” he asked.

He also referenced the perceived distance of former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel and current Governor Umo Eno, both of whom played central roles in Atiku’s 2023 campaign, as further signs of dwindling support around the former vice president.

“Why did everyone who worked closely with Atiku during the 2019 and 2023 elections leave him afterwards? The reason can only be because someone is a selfish person who is only about himself alone,” Olayinka concluded.

