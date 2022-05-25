Politics
Wike’s candidate, Siminalaye wins PDP governorship ticket in Rivers
The Rivers State Accountant-General, Fubara Siminalaye, on Wednesday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.
Siminalaye’s success in the governorship primary came just 24 hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him and 58 other persons wanted for alleged N435 billion fraud.
READ ALSO: EFCC declares Rivers Accountant General, 58 others wanted for alleged N435bn fraud
The Accountant-General is Governor Nyesome Wike’s anointed candidate in the 2023 governorship election.
In the primary election held in Port Harcourt, Siminalaye defeated nine other aspirants to win the keenly contested election after polling 721 out of the 980 votes cast.
The state’s former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, came second with 89 votes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...