Wike’s candidate, Siminalaye wins PDP governorship ticket in Rivers

The Rivers State Accountant-General, Fubara Siminalaye, on Wednesday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.

Siminalaye’s success in the governorship primary came just 24 hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him and 58 other persons wanted for alleged N435 billion fraud.

The Accountant-General is Governor Nyesome Wike’s anointed candidate in the 2023 governorship election.

In the primary election held in Port Harcourt, Siminalaye defeated nine other aspirants to win the keenly contested election after polling 721 out of the 980 votes cast.

The state’s former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, came second with 89 votes.

