Wike’s defeat at PDP presidential primary prayer answered for downtrodden in Rivers —State APC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has mocked the defeat of Nyeson Wike in the just-concluded presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chris Finebone, the end to the presidential quest of the governor was a prayer answered for the downtrodden in the state.

Fineborne, who accused Wike of expending public resources to fund unpromising personal agenda, said his defeat was a “timely good riddance to the financial banditry, resource haemorrhage and complete absence of governance in Rivers State.”

Governor Wike, who polled a total of 237 votes in the Saturday primaries, came close to Atiku Abubakar who emerged as the winner with 371 votes.

Reacting to the development, Rivers APC said the governor had failed to propel needed developments in the state, stressing that his quest was to the detriment of the citizenry.

Fineborne noted: “Despite persistent calls by civil society groups and the opposition on the governor not to shirk his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of the State, the governor ignored everyone and abandoned governance in the State.

“The height of this was his disengagement of waste management contractors in Port Harcourt for some months now which has turned the Garden City of Port Harcourt into the garbage capital of Nigeria with diseases and rodents competing with human beings for space and existence.

“Sometimes one is perplexed and wonder how the governor sleeps without his conscience troubling or pricking him that he has abandoned those that he found himself in government to care for as their governor.

“There is no doubt that the task of rebuilding Rivers State and her image will be a daunting one by Gov. Wike’s successor after the bashing the governor has subjected the State, her treasury and image to in 8 years of misgovernance.

“Now that the governor’s daydream and Presidential cookie has crumbled in his face, let the governor immediately reconstitute the State Executive Council and allow governance to continue in the State even at the abysmal level we have lived with in the last seven years.”

